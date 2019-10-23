Get set for some Halloween fun at the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens

The Hardshaw Centre in St Helens is to be turned into a freaky fun zone for Halloween, with a host of free activities for families – plus a prize for the best fancy dress.



The spooky storytime will see Halloween characters - Wicked Witch, Sneaky Pete the Pirate, Fey the Forest Fairy and Maleficent – telling stories around the shopping centre on Saturday, October 26, between 11am and 1pm.

The story will revolve around the fairies, who have stolen the Enchanted Sword from Sneaky Pete the Pirate, who kept using it for all his own gain and evil deeds. Maleficent, queen of the fairies, teams up with the Wicked Witch to try to resolve the problems in her kingdom.

Each character will tell their side of the story and will also be getting children to dance and take part in other fun activities.

Children can also collect different items such as spiders, jewels and flowers, which will go into a cauldron in Centre Square, so they can create a spell that will make everyone happy again.

As well as the storytime, there will also be free face painting and a free chocolate treat for all participating children.

Jennifer Burnett, marketing manager at the Hardshaw Centre, said: “We love hosting special family events and Halloween is a great excuse to dress up and have fun. With storytime and games happening, there’ll be plenty of things to enjoy here for a couple of hours.”

Fancy dress is positively encouraged – and the best-dressed will win a £30 Hardshaw Centre shopping voucher.

The Wicked Witch with cauldron will be located by One Below and Card Factory, while Sneaky Pete the Pirate will sit at the Church Street entrance. Fey the Forest Fairy will be telling her story in the Centre Square by Café Zinho and Maleficent will be by the Bickerstaffe Street entrance, by Home Bargains.