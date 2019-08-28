Family fun at the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens

Families are being invited to free, fun events at the summer pop-up park at the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens, this week.



The indoor pop-up park, which has been installed outside TJ Hughes and Cafe Zinho, is a chill-out area, decked out in artificial grass, with deckchairs and a grass sofa.

On Thursday (August 29) the park will play host to a bug hunt and crafts session, when participants can look for different bugs hiding around the centre, with prizes for completed entries.

There’s also the opportunity to create a snail, butterfly and flower out of craft materials, as well as to make a flower headband with real flowers, to take home. Activities take place between 10am and 2pm.

The following day (Friday) between 10am and 2pm, youngsters can show off their circus skills at a workshop where they can hula hoop, spin plates and diabalos, as well as juggle balls, and have a go on stilts and pedal goes – special unicycle trainers. There will also be a facepainter and a glitter bar there.

Jennifer Burnett, retail marketing manager at the Hardshaw Centre, said: “We’ve hosted lots of great activities this summer at our fun, pop-up park and many customers have enjoyed just chilling in the deckchairs.

"As the summer holidays draw to a close, we’re organising more activities for all the family to enjoy. There’s no need to book, just turn up and take part.”