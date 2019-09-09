Dracula ballet to be screened live at St Helens cinema

Northern Ballet's scary Dracula will be broadcast live into cinemas all over the UK on October 31 including St Helens Cineworld.



On Halloween this striking, critically acclaimed production will broadcast the story of Bram Stoker’s seductively sinister vampire to cinema audiences live from Leeds Playhouse where Northern Ballet will be performing on stage.

Created and choreographed by Northern Ballet’s visionary artistic director, David Nixon OBE, who has also designed the stunning costumes, this chilling, superbly performed production is set to an eclectic score featuring music by Alfred Schnittke, Sergei Rachmaninov, Arvo Pärt, and Michael Daugherty.

Cinema audiences will be treated to Northern Ballet’s unique blend of sensuous dancing and gripping theatre enhanced by Ali Allen’s gothic set design, Tim Mitchell’s lighting design.

David Nixon OBE says: “Bram Stoker’s Dracula continues to have an enduring allure, drawing people in more than a century after the novel was first published in 1897. It explores the ends to which one might go to live forever rather than face the unknown consequences of death and how far we are prepared to allow the bonds of friendship and love to take us.

"These were the questions that fascinated me when I first approached the creation of this ballet.

"While Dracula is often viewed as pure evil, the thought that vampires can also love and even moderate their behaviour has become a common theme. I propose the question that love can dominate us no matter who or what we are and dictate our destiny.

"All creatures need to be loved and the love that Dracula shares with Mina transcends the boundaries of good and evil.

“The fact that my production of Dracula is going to be Northern Ballet’s first live cinema broadcast, and on Halloween as well, is very exciting,” continues David. “To be able to reach thousands more people with our productions than reached on our live tour is an incredible opportunity and important to enable as many people as possible to engage with and develop a passion for our art form.

"A visit to the cinema to see Dracula gives audiences the chance to try something new, discover how ballet can tell stories in unexpected ways, and most importantly, to watch the perfect show for Halloween!”

To book tickets visit https://www.cinemalive.com/event/dracula