Christmas fun as the festive season begins at St Helens shopping centre

Christmas begins officially at The Hardshaw Centre in St Helens this weekend with fun family events and a visit from Santa and his friends.

On Saturday, November 30, the centre will come alive with entertainers who will keep Christmas shoppers in the festive mood, complementing the Christmas light switch on event, which is taking place from noon in Church Square.

Jennifer Burnett, marketing manager of The Hardshaw Centre, which is owned and managed by commercial property and investment company LCP, said: “After last year’s first Christmas launch, we’re hosting another great family day and will be bringing plenty of festive cheer. We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone for this very special time of year.”

Youngsters will be able to meet Santa for free – and grab a photo with him – when he takes time out of his busy schedule to visit on the day. He will be located by the Hardshaw Centre Christmas tree, in Centre Square, by Café Zinho, Bon Marche and TJ Hughes.

The Red Hot Santas and The Elves Christmas Switch On will be roaming the centre, entertaining shoppers, while the Singing Reindeer - fantastic animatronic characters who sing and move in time to the music - will be on display throughout the festive period.

As well as entertainment, there will be free face painting in Centre Square, plus chocolate giveaways throughout the day. And to celebrate the festive launch, customers can also park free of charge at the shopping centre car park on November 30 and every Saturday throughout December.

Children can post their Christmas wishlist to Santa – and get a reply from him if they post it before Thursday, December 19 - in the letterbox, located next to the Christmas tree, which will be located opposite TJ Hughes and Café Zinho. Youngsters can collect their reply from Santa from the Christmas tree a few days later.

