Chance to watch Andre Rieu show live at St Helens Cineworld

André Rieu will celebrate his 70th birthday with a one-off event in cinemas across the country on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5th 2020 including Cineworld in St Helens.



The show will feature a collection of his favourite performances from his spectacular live shows across the world, as well as reminiscing with presenter Charlotte Hawkins about his life and multi-decade career.

Alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the show features the maestro performing his most notable pieces from the most stunning locations around the world, including Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York and the Coronation Concert in Amsterdam. The perfect way to ring in the new year!

As part of the celebration, together with Charlotte Hawkins, Andre will look back over his life, passions and music, while taking his cinema audience on an exclusive tour of his home in Maastricht.

Through an incredible life with unparalleled achievement, the world-renowned violinist Rieu is the biggest classical music artist in the world right now. With over 40 million records sold worldwide and selling over 700,000 tickets each year – not to mention his July Maastricht cinema shows breaking box office records – it’s no wonder he has been dubbed ‘the maestro of the masses’ by the New York Times.

70 Years Young’ comes to Cineworld in St Helens on January 4 and 5. Tickets are available via www.andreincinemas.com