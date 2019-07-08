Chance to get up close with Cunard's flagship liner in Liverpool

Experience a River Explorer Cruise with Mersey Ferries on Tuesday, July 16 to celebrate the return of Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 to Liverpool.



The vessel returns to Liverpool for the first time since the magnificent Three Queens event in 2015.

Queen Mary 2 is a symbol of style, elegance and luxury. At 1,132 feet in length, the transatlantic ocean liner is not only the largest in Cunard’s fleet, but also the largest ocean liner ever built.

The ship is also the only vessel in service between Southampton and New York, a route particularly iconic to Liverpool

Mersey Ferries will be running River Explorer Cruises from 10am-4pm on the day, with passengers able to see unrivalled views of the vessel from the River Mersey while it is docked at the Liverpool Cruiseliner Terminal.

There will also be a Blue Badge Guide on the 1pm-4pm sailings, providing live commentary about the ship, the history of Liverpool and the River Mersey.

For more information visit www.merseyferries.co.uk/rec, call the ticket office on 0151 330 1003, or visit any Mersey Ferries terminal.