Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival returns to St Helens

Organisers have raised a glass to toast the announcement of a gin-ormous event set for St Helens later this year.



Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival will return to St Helens Town Hall for the third time this November for a festive celebration, where as well as trying more than 100 gins on offer, visitors will be able to purchase Christmas gifts for that gin lover in their life.

There are 119 gins to try including Absolutely Fabulous Pink Gin created by the organisers themselves and live entertainment too. Interest in this event is expected to high, so don’t be sloe getting your tickets.

Tickets cost £14.50 plus booking fee which includes a welcome drink; an Absolutely Fabulous gin copa glass which can be taken home; a bag and gin guide.

VIP tickets are also available for £50 plus booking fee which includes five gin and tonics served with Fever-Tree Tonic and garnish; a dedicated seat; balcony access to view the entertainment – and food served by Indian restaurant, Mayur.

Lisa Copp, Director of Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival, said: “We’re delighted to return to St Helens Town Hall for the third Christmas to celebrate Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival does Christmas.

“It’s the perfect setting for an event of this kind – and this year will be extra special for us because we’ve created a gin of our own which tickles the senses and will be available for guests to try.

"St Helens Town Hall is a stunning building and the perfect venue to hold an event of this kind. The response here in the past has been nothing but positive and we can’t wait to do it all again this November.”

Suzanne Davies, St Helens Council’s Events Manager, added: “It’s great to welcome Lisa and the Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival team back to St Helens Town Hall. They sure know how to put on a show and if it’s anything like previous years, those attending the event are certainly in for a treat.”

Absolutely Fabulous Gin Festival does Christmas will take place over three sessions on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November.

Friday's evening session will run between 6pm-11pm, with two sessions on Saturday from 12pm - 5pm, and 6pm –11pm.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.skiddle.com

For information on how you can book St Helens Town Hall’s assembly room out for events, email events@sthelens.gov.uk