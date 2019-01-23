Comedy Achy Breaky Bride heading to St Helens Theatre Royal

From the producers that brought audiences Rita, Sue and Bob Too! and The Salon, Regal Entertainments are back with a brand-new comedy, Achy Breaky Bride this June.



This hilarious jukebox country musical, written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul and directed by Sylvie Gatrill, comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from Tuesday June 4 – Saturday June 8.

The show's stellar cast has today been announced and includes Radio City’s Leanne Campbell, Blood Brothers’ Daniel Taylor, Benidorm’s Crissy Rock and BBC All Together Now’s Divina De Campo.

The Ruby Slippers’ Emma Vaudrey and Rita, Sue and Bob Too! star Olivia Sloyan complete the line-up.

It’s never a dull day in Dolly’s Dream Dresses, St Helens’ boutique Bridal shop run by A Boy Named Sue (Taylor) and his sister Jolene (Campbell).

Radio City breakfast host Leanne Campbell is always an audience favourite. She is well-known to audiences through her many panto appearances and other stage roles, including Carol in The Salon at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2016 and The Epstein Theatre in 2017.

Joining Leanne is Blood Brothers and West End star Daniel Taylor.

Actor, producer and director, Daniel Taylor has previously starred in the title role of Lennon: Through a Glass Onion, a role for which he received critical acclaim. He is also well known for playing Sammy in West End and national tour of Blood Brothers, and Mickey in Alan Bleasdale's 40th anniversary production of Down the Dock Road at Liverpool’s Royal Court. Daniel also produces and plays the title role in The Tommy Cooper Show.

Also in the line-up is national treasure Crissy Rock. An award-winning actress, stand-up comedian and best-selling author, she is perhaps best known for playing Janey York in hit ITV sitcom Benidorm and jungle campmate in I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here. Her theatre credits include Escorts: The Musical and Dirty Dusting.

Fresh off the judging panel of BBC’s All Together Now, one of the UK’s biggest drag artists Divina De Campo also joins the cast. Divina played Destiny in the acclaimed comedy The Ruby Slippers which visited Theatre Royal in 2016.

Emma Vaudrey is a successful stage and screen actress with credits including Lady Killers and Springhill. She recently appeared in psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep at The Unity Theatre, and starred with Divina De Campo in 2016’s The Ruby Slippers.

No stranger to St Helens Theatre Royal stage, Olivia Sloyan completes the all-star line-up. Her theatre credits include Sue in Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Tia in The Salon, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and both Linda and Brenda in Blood Brothers.

Watch all the crazy antics unfold as Sue and Jolene work non-stop from 9-5 to help these blushing brides-to-be prepare for their big days!

Will they make it down the aisle without a hitch? Will they stand by their man proclaiming I Will Always Love You? Don’t count on it!

This hilarious new musical comedy includes all the biggest classic country hits to sing along to, including: Crazy, Jolene, Rhinestone Cowboy, Rose Garden, Achy Breaky Heart and many more!

Tickets from £18 are available to book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens (Mon–Sat 10am–5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.