Big band night in St Helens for hospice

The unmistakable sound of a big band will be heard in St Helens at a charity night for a local hospice.



The 18-piece band Easystreet Big Band will play at St Helens Town Hall on Sunday June 2 in aid of Willowbrook Hospice.

Guests will be treated to a selection of ballads and up-tempo toe-tappers from the likes of Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, with vocalists Kim Birkett and Phil Heyes performing.

Diane Swann, senior fund-raiser for Willowbrook Hospice, said: “The Big Band Night promises to be a great evening out whilst at the same time helping to raise funds to maintain the care and support services Willowbrook Hospice provides to people across the communities of St Helens and Knowsley.”

Tickets are priced £10 per person and available from Willowbrook – The Living Well on Borough Road in St Helens and Willowbrook St Mary’s charity shop in Church Square Shopping Centre.

Anyone wanting to book can also ring Frank Mernaugh on 01744 345073.