Victoria set for snowy and opulent Christmas in first-look pictures

First-look pictures from the Victoria Christmas special reveal that viewers are in for a festive and luxurious treat, complete with a good coating of snow.

Jenna Coleman returns to the lavish ITV drama as Queen Victoria alongside Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in the new episode, which will air on Christmas Day.

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert

The episode, entitled Comfort And Joy, is set in 1846 when the monarch is pregnant with her fourth child and sees the royals enjoying a traditional Victorian Christmas.

But despite its sumptuously opulent aesthetic, the show's creator and writer Daisy Goodwin has promised that viewers will be taken on quite the rollercoaster ride on Christmas Day.

She said there will be plenty of love, but also "near death and really annoying relatives" and that the "Christmas spirit is stretched to the limit upstairs and downstairs".

The Queen becomes melancholy over the Christmas period as it reminds her of her lonely childhood spent at Kensington, but she begins to heal her wounds when she takes in an abandoned African orphan.

Albert becomes obsessed with turning the palace into a perfect magical wonderland, and tensions then rise as he invites some unwelcome house guests to join the celebrations.

Victoria airs on Christmas Day at 9pm on ITV.