Harry Potter to cast his spell during library family fun event

The fifth annual Harry Potter Book Night celebrated throughout the world will take place on Thursday, February 7.



As before St Helens Library Service will host an unforgettable evening of fun for all the family to enjoy - this time at Newton-le-Willows Library.

All young wizards, witches and muggles will enter the library through Platform 9 ¾ before being sorted into their Hogwarts Houses by the library’s own Sorting Hat.

Will it choose Slytherin or Gryffindor for you?

Children will then be treated to an evening of crafts, games and activities which will include Quidditch and a Hogwarts Hunt – while there will also be the opportunity to meet real owls, courtesy of HawksRus.

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Harry Potter Book Night events run by our library service have gone from strength-to-strength each year and I’m delighted that we will be taking part once again.

“For over 20 years, Harry Potter has captured the imaginations of children, young people and adults alike, and the attendances of previous events speaks volumes."

Fancy dress is encouraged but not required, and there will be a prize for the best costume (winner of best dressed will be announced at 6pm).

The magic will get underway at 4:30pm and finish at 6:30pm. It is a free event, open to all ages but under-8s must be accompanied by an adult.

Just knock on the door and use the unlocking charm ‘Alohomora’ to enter.