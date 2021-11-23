Totally Wicked stadium to stage summer concert

St Helens-born Jacqui Abbott and Paul Hilton have announced a show in St Helens next summer.

St Helens-born Jacqui Abbott and Paul Hilton, who have just completed a triumphant tour which included three free shows for NHS and care workers, have announced two very special stadium shows for next summer.

The first will be in her hometown on Friday, July 22 – and will include special guests The Proclaimers and The Lathums.

Tickets are priced at £35 (plus booking fees) and go on sale at 9:30am this Friday from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

St.Helens' chief executive Mike Rush, said: “We are delighted that the long awaited inaugural concert to be held here at our stadium will finally take place in 2022.

“Our stadium is the newest purpose built Rugby League stadium in the country, but its size, locality and uniqueness plus the fact it boasts versatile facilities means we are able to accommodate everything from weddings, parties and concerts like this.''

"We are excited to finally be hosting top class, live music and are confident this will be a huge success for all involved.”

Just as excited as I was when covering the Knowsley Road concert for the Reporter on July 27, 1986, when Meat Loaf topped the bill of a charity event in aid of Save the People of Africa.