Sir Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour in Blackpool: Here's how you can get tickets for the show ...

Sir Cliff Richard's Great 80 Tour is coming to Blackpool

Here's everything you need to know about the Tour ...

Why is it called The Great 80 Tour?

It's called The Great 80 Tour to coincide with Sir Cliff's 80th birthday (which was last year when he was due to tour but cancelled because of Covid).

Cliff Richard singing for the United Kingdom in the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest

Where is he playing?

Manchester, Glasgow, Gateshead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, London and Nottingham. He's already played in Sheffield and Birmingham.

When is he playing in Blackpool?

This Sunday, October 17, at 7.45pm.

Where is he playing in Blackpool?

At the Opera House.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are selling fast for his his Blackpool show - try here for tickets - and you can find ticket details of his other performances here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are around £80.

What if I can't make it to a show?

CinemaLive will be live screening The Great 80 Tour from The Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 27th October 2021, and with 'encore' performances that weekend in UK and Europe. More details can be found at cliffincinemas.com.

What's been said?

Sir Cliff said: "To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve wracking, but hugely exciting!!”

“I shall begin the tour aged 80 and will be 81 when the show is in cinemas – what a great way to celebrate.”