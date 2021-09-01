Sessions planned to shape St Helens’ status as Borough of Culture for 2023

The award-winning Lost Castles project in Victoria Square was one of many events and exhibitions held when St Helens was Borough of Culture in 2018.

Launched in 2018, the BoC title is awarded by the Liverpool City Region’s Combined Authority to one of its six local authorities on a rotating, annual basis, awarding a £200,000 funding package to support cultural events through the year, delivered as part of the city region’s pioneering 1% for culture programme.

Sessions, facilitated by St Helens Borough Council's Library Service, will be held at the iconic Citadel Theatre building and World of Glass Museum in September where attendees can work in partnership with the council to begin planning.

After a successful year as BoC in 2018 which saw a number of events and exhibitions held around St Helens - including the award-winning Lost Castles project in Victoria Square - St Helens borough has once again been selected for the honour in 2023, with organisers keen to capture the imagination of local communities.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “We want 2023 to be developed and delivered collaboratively, building on the great creative work happening in St Helens by all our organisations, venues, artists, creative groups, musicians, dancers, writers, theatre practitioners, schools, colleges and other partners.

“As a council which recognises the huge talent in our borough – from our very own award-winning Cultural Hubs programme to the many other artists and organisations here – we are committed to the arts.

"That’s why earlier this year we approved the five-year St Helens Borough Arts Strategy which will help ensure every resident can engage with the arts, support post Covid-19 recovery plans, as well as future regeneration projects.

“Whether you love watching live music, theatre and dance; visiting art exhibitions, libraries and heritage sites - or just passionate about our wonderful borough – I’d encourage you to come down to these sessions to let us know what you think and how you want to be involved.

“This is just the start of our engagement and as plans develop, we will hold more engagement sessions to ensure everyone who wants to play their part can do so.”

Sessions will be held on the following dates:

Monday, September 13 - 8pm at the Citadel Theatre In partnership with MD Creatives and The Collectives MD monthly network

Friday, September 17 - 10am – noon at the World of Glass Museum In partnership with The World of Glass.