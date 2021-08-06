Performers and volunteers needed for St Helens Family Festival

The organisers of Family Festival are looking for people to help support an exciting event taking place in St Helens and Earlestown town centres later this month.

Whether it’s taking up a performance slot or providing help on the day, there are a variety of opportunities to get involved in the events which will bring the town centres to life.

The organisers are looking for community or charity groups who could perform for up to 15-minute slots between 12pm and 4pm on the day with everything from karate, dance, choirs welcome. Those taking part will have to be low tech, however a PA can be provided.

The events also need support to make sure the festivals run smoothly at both sites and are on the look out for volunteers who could help with the following areas:

Making sure the festival zones are tidy and the site is welcoming and attractive.

Taking pride in and enjoy welcoming families of all ages and backgrounds.

Helping welcome all festival goers, assisting with enquiries in a positive and friendly manner.

Assisting staff in monitoring and managing audience flow.

Acting as a helper or steward for outdoor activities, walkabout and performances.

If you can help out there are opportunities to work either 10am to 3pm or noon to 5pm on the day of the festival and attend a short briefing at the beginning and debrief at the end of your shift.

To find out more about the opportunities email Elli Chapman at [email protected]

The deadline for entries for groups wanting to perform is noon on Wednesday, August 11.