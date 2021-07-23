MD Creatives launches free summer events programme in St Helens

MD Creatives' #BlackCanvas summer programme launch at The Citadel

The programme, which is in collaboration with the national Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme, highlights the work MD Creatives continues to do throughout the borough of St Helens and the wider Liverpool City Region.

It will see two exciting and unique sessions held each day (10am-noon and 1-3pm) at The Citadel theatre in St Helens from August 2-26.

The free classes include singing, acting, cookery, DJing, dancing, art, music and so much more on offer, and aims to support as many children and families as possible throughout the summer holidays.

Those who excel on the courses also have an opportunity to perform at The Citadel and the St Helens Theatre Royal later this year.

The summer events programme is driven by MD’s #BlankCanvas initiative, and was launched at a stakeholder event at The Citadel.

Miguel Doforo, creative director and founder of MD Creatives, said: “I’m extremely passionate about giving young people the chance to flourish, but most importantly, giving them a platform to express themselves and a space that they can feel safe and secure to be whoever they want to be.

"It also addresses a real need in our community for free and all-inclusive performing arts provision and this is what our #BlankCanvas initiative is all about.

“Our summer programme will give children and young adults the chance to try their hand at a range of creative skills, and who knows they may just find their calling in life.”

The #BlankCanvas programme removes barriers and presents the community with opportunities that they could once only have dreamt of, and practical and transferable skills that can be used during performance and in everyday life. #BlankCanvas is sponsored by a host of well-known brands including OD’s, Communications Plus O2 Rainford, North West Waste Consultants and St Helens Council.