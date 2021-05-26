Imelda May and Megan McKenna to support Tom Jones at Haydock Park

Imelda May

This performance will be taking place on a non-raceday and as such there will only be one enclosure (Grandstand & Paddock).

Olly Murs’ headline performance at Haydock Park Racecourse will continue as scheduled on Saturday, July 17, following a full six-race card.

Released last month, Imelda May's sixth studio album ‘11 Past The Hour’ is a record that brims with sensuality, emotional intelligence, spirituality and intuition, marking a new chapter for Imelda and showcasing her at her most authentic.

With pals and collaborators like Noel Gallagher, Ronnie Wood and Miles Kane, and with inspired contributions from feminist thinkers and activists such as Gina Martin and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the album is an invigorating blast of rock’n’roll, with a purpose.

Imelda has toured extensively and performed with the likes of Van Morrison and U2, appeared on multiple shows (notably some jaw-dropping performances on Later… With Jools Holland), and hosted her own programme on Irish TV, The Imelda May Show.

Demonstrating her versatility, not to mention her brilliance on any kind of stage, in August 2017 she sang the Irish national anthem in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight.

While music has always been Megan McKenna’s prime passion, she first came to prominence as a television personality on shows like ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

In 2017 ‘There’s Something About Megan’ saw her travel to Nashville to experience the country music scene she had always loved and introduced her talents as a musician for the first time.

The show’s success resulted in her debut country album ‘Story Of Me’. Released in 2018, two singles from the album debuted at #1 & #2 on iTunes, knocking Taylor Swift and Pink off the top of the charts. The following year she won ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’, her performances firing her into the iTunes Top 5 during every week of the competition.