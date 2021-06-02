Comedy club kicks off host of events at Inglenook farm

The first monthly comedy club starts this weekend

It all kicks off this Sunday, June 6 at 6pm with the first monthly comedy club with five North West comedians taking to the stage. Tickets are priced at £10.

Also planned are a monthly jazz night featuring The Danny Miller Little Big Band on Sunday, June 20, Outdoor Shakespeare with Folksy Theatre’s production of The Tempest on Sunday July 18 and a new family musical of Immersion Theatre Company’s production of The Jungle Book on Saturday, August 7.