Comedy club kicks off host of events at Inglenook farm
The Cherry Orchard Tearoom at Inglenook Farm in Rainford are preparing to host various outdoor theatre and monthly events this summer.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:24 pm
It all kicks off this Sunday, June 6 at 6pm with the first monthly comedy club with five North West comedians taking to the stage. Tickets are priced at £10.
Also planned are a monthly jazz night featuring The Danny Miller Little Big Band on Sunday, June 20, Outdoor Shakespeare with Folksy Theatre’s production of The Tempest on Sunday July 18 and a new family musical of Immersion Theatre Company’s production of The Jungle Book on Saturday, August 7.
To book tickets or for more information e-mail: [email protected] or call 07396 618212 or visit their Facebook page.