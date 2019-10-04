Acclaimed thriller novelist to host library talk in St Helens

Acclaimed thriller novelist Paula Daly will host an evening of suspense and intrigue at Chester Lane Library later this month.



Paula Daly is the acclaimed author of six novels and has been shortlisted for the CWA Gold Dagger for Crime Novel of the Year award.

Paula will open up about her life in the Lake District, discuss her latest book ‘Clear My Name’, and share some details about ITV’s new drama series Deep Water, starring Anna Friel, which is based on two of her earlier novels.

Paula’s stories feature seemingly ordinary women who suddenly find their worlds turned upside down and are often forced to make difficult decisions in order to keep their families afloat.

Meet the author and hear about her life and work at Chester Lane Library on Thursday, October 24 at 6pm.

There will be refreshments and a free prize draw for all attending. Copies of Paula's books will also be on sale.

Tickets cost £6, £5 (St Helens Library Card Holders) or £3 (Concessions).

Book tickets online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pop into Chester Lane Library to buy them directly.