Young Saints fans can meet heroes

Young Saints’ fans will have a chance to meet their idols next Wednesday and also enjoy a variety of fun events at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Starting at 10.30am, the youngsters will have access to an exclusive signing session with the players until 11am before heading into the North Stand concourse to enjoy games and activities.

There will be several rugby-based challenges, as well as a bouncy castle.

The event will conclude at 1.30pm and all those attending will also be able to enjoy 10 per cent off items in the superstore.

Entry to the event is by ticket only and youngsters can obtain them from the ticket office by producing their junior membership card.

A total of 250 tickets will be available so hurry along before they are all snapped up.