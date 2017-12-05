Young duo join Saints Academy

Impressive performances by Kelvin Taylor and Brandon Scully during Saints’ Academy tour of Australia have been recognised by the club.

The pair have earned two-year part-time Academy contracts and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of other former juniors, like James Graham and James Roby, who went on to play in a World Cup Final.

Kelvin is a winger from Oldham St Anne’s. He was a Saints’ scholar from the age of 14 but a serious injury curtailed his progression.

He fought back to be part of the Academy’s Tour of Australia and caught the eyes of the coaching staff with his attitude and ability while Down Under.

Kelvin is also part of the newly-formed Cowley Category 3 Academy, and the first of what the club hope will be a very successful partnership between Saints and Cowley International College.

Brandon is from Blackbrook. He plays at prop and like Kelvin has been with the club since he was 14. Although he didn’t produce his best form in the scholarship games, he took the chance in Australia and was one of the Academy’s stand-out performers.

He flourished in the full time environment and grew in confidence to show the coaching staff he was more than worthy of an Academy contract.

Academy head coach Derek Traynor said: “These signings show the benefit of our tour of Australia. Both players showed attitude and commitment to force their way into our 2018 plans and we are really looking forward to seeing them develop this coming season.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Knowles and Kyle Amor will be in the Saints’ Superstoree from 5pm until 6pm on Thursday while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Regan Grace take their turn on Saturday (1pm until 2pm).

They will be on hand to pose for pictures and help fans select their Saintly gifts ahead of the big day.

The store is open until 7pm on Thursday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4pm.