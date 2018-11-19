Yates’ view: Time to get Luke signed up on long-term deal

St Helens would be wise if they sat down NOW with exciting prop Luke Thompson and persuade him to extend his current contract, which expires at the end of 2019, before the ‘vultures’ from Down Under pounce.

The 23-year-old powerhouse forward was one of England’s outstanding players in the recent 2-1 Test series victory over New Zealand, making NRL clubs sit up and take notice.

The former Bold Miners and Pilkington Recs amateur has been on Saints’ books since the age of 11 and his performances at the back end of 2014 were highly impressive and one of the main reasons the club beat the odds to win the Championship.

He continued to kick on in 2015 and 2016, but it was in 2017 that he came of age.

Thommo became one of Justin Holbrook’s go to players in the pack and in 2018 he proved his star billing.

Quite simply, he was the best prop in the competition, earning a Dream Team call-up and international recognition with England in the successful Test series against New Zealand.

He played alongside his hero, James Graham, who he watched from the terraces as a youngster, and Jammer is fully aware of the potential he possesses.

And so too does England coach Wayne Bennett who is on record as saying: “I don’t want to be the scaremonger but Saints are going to have a hell of a job to keep him because after this test series there are going to be 16 teams over in Australia that will have Luke Thompson’s name on their recruitment officers’ desks saying let’s goand get him.”