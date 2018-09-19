Yates’ view: So who will be walking out at Old Trafford?

The only cast-iron certainty as the penultimate round of the Super 8s approach is that none of the other three contenders for a semi-final spot can overtake Saints - already winners of the League Leaders’ Shield.

Mathematically, the chasing trio, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves are still jockeying for second, third and fourth spot, but it is highly unlikely that their current standings will alter in the next two weeks.

The bookies agree, too, with one quoting St Helens at 6/4 favourites to lift the Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford next month followed by Wigan (7/4), Castleford Tigers (9/2) and Warrington Wolves (11/2).

Some fans have been moaning about the number of dead rubbers already played in the competition but no one can deny that the stage is set for two cracking semi-finals - and whatever the line-ups only a fool would try to predict the outcome.

Even though Saints have suffered one or two hiccups in the Super 8s after being the most consistent team in the regular season, they are a formidable force and if they steer clear of injuries will take some stopping.

They will, of course, have noted the current form of arch-rivals, Wigan Warriors, who have won their last six matches, including a 30-10 triumph at the Totally Wicked Stadium last month.

Neither can the threat of Cas and Warrington be ingored - both having a massive point to prove,

The Tigers will want to make amends for their abject performance against Leeds Rhinos at the Theatre of Dreams last October and the Wolves will be desperate to erase the bitter memories of last month’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final defeat at the hands of the Catalans Dragons.

Whose your money on?

TOP FOUR

Saints 28 24 0 4 835 394 48

Wigan Warriors 28 21 0 7 713 399 42

Castleford Tigers 28 19 1 8 725 546 39

Warrington Wolves 28 17 1 10 717 504 35

Remaining Super 8s fixtures involving the top four clubs: Huddersfield v Wigan, Castleford v Wakefield Trinity, Warrington v Saints,

Wigan v Hull FC, Saints v Castleford, Wakefield v Warrington.