Yates' view: Smart business from Saints in linking up with Leigh

Danny Richardson is probably the first member of an RL Super League Dream Team ever to be part of a dual registration agreement the following season.



A few eyebrows were raised when Leigh Centurions and his parent club, St Helens, revealed details of the deal.

A further three Saints players - Aaron Smith, Matty Costello and Jack Ashworth - have joined him and another team-mate, Luke Douglas, had already been snapped up by the Centurions on a month's loan.

Some clubs don't like the dual registration system,which was introduced a few years ago, but as far as I'm concerned it has been a smart piece of business by the six-times Super League champions.

They are adhering to the letter of the law and any club unhappy should take it up with the powers-that-be and ask for changes in the future.

Head coach Justin Holbrook told the Saints' website: “Without a reserves competition, the dual-reg partnership with Leigh is our best option to get players, who aren’t in the 17, much needed game time.

''Players should be playing as much as they can. In Australia, there are plenty of good players not in the 17 who have to play games for their feeder clubs. How else can you earn your way back in ?

''The Championship is a good standard and it will certainly keep players sharp when they aren’t able to make it into our starting 17.''