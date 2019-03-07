Yates' View: Saints have been warned they can't take Londoners lightly

Any preconceived thoughts Saints had that London Broncos would be cannon fodder on their first visit to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday since 2014 will now have been erased from the mind.



The newly-promoted Londoners will travel north boosted by last weekend's sensational 18-16 win over defending champions Wigan Warriors - arguably one of the biggest upsets in Super League during the past few seasons.

Whether they can repeat the feat against another formidable force in the sport is open to question when considering the title odds of both clubs - Saints are quoted as joint favourites with Warrington Wolves at 11/4 or 9/4, whichever bookmaker you follow, while Danny Ward's outfit are 500/1 outsiders and as much chance of being crowned champions as Lord Nelson getting his right eye back!

But over one 80 minute period they cannot be ignored and the win over the Pie-Eaters and their previous home victory at the expense of Wakefield Trinity is a timely warning to Saints they can't be taken too lightly.

Golden boot winner Tommy Makinson spoke for his team-mates earlier in the week when he warned: ''London will be treating it as another big game and we need to show them the same respect as any other opponent.''

Neither is London head coach Danny Ward going overboard following the Wigan result.

“Beating the champions at home is pretty special and it was a great performance from the boys and one they’ve really enjoyed,” he said.

''It is something we can build on but I’m not going to get too carried away.

''We've some tough tests ahead, none more challenging than Friday's trip to St Helens.''

