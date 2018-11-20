Yates’ view: Robert Elstone leading Super League revolution

Robert Elstone isn’t allowing the grass to grow under his feet.

The Super League supremo has only been in the job for a few months but he is already pushing forward plans which he and his colleagues believe will not only enhance the image of the sport, but make it an even more spectacular attraction than it is at this moment in time.

A raft of changes, which include two five minute periods of golden point extra-time if the scores are level, the end of a free play and teams given two extra interchanges, in addition to any unused substitutes they may have left over from normal time, have been revealed - although the finer points still have to be ironed out.

Self-confessed Castleford fan Elstone, no doubt, has also been an influential figure in the decision to switch the Magic Weekend to Liverpool’s iconic Anfield Stadium.

Being a former chief executive of neighbours Everton, he will without question be on first name terms with prominent members of the Liverpool hierarchy - and that counts for a great deal in this day and age.

On top of this, he is creating his own marketing and media department and if there is one sport which needs to generate a well merited bigger and better profile in the press and promotional fields, it is the 13-a-side code .

Since the closure of the Manchester-based offices of daily newspapers, the coverage of the sport has diminished to some extent while at the same time column inches devoted to Rugby Union - decided by southern orientated journalists - receives over-the-top space in my view.

I don’t mind admitting that the Daily Mail is one of the national newspapers I purchase simply because I feel quality wise it is best around, expect for one thing.

Its Rugby League coverage in general leaves a great deal to be desired.

Another challenge for Mr Elstone?