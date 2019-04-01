Yates' view: Know-how will be vital on Catalans trip

Despite making several changes due to a variety of reasons, Saints extended their unbeaten run to eight Betfred Super League games against Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.



Key first team regulars Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley, Zeb Taia and skipper James Roby were all marked absent but head coach Justin Holbrook's faith in his young guns paid dividends, even though no one would claim it was anywhere near their best performance of the year so far.

At the same time, it gave rookies like Aaron Smith, Jack Welsby and James Bentley the chance to gain much-needed Super League experience and illustrated why they are ready and willing to step into the breach when needed

Whether any will feature in Holbrook's squad for Saturday's clash with the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan is anyone's guess. But know-how will be vital if they are to topple the French outfit in what is normally a high-scoring game with Saints having won on their last three visits to the south of France.

Neither do they need reminding of last year's 35-16 semi-final Challenge Cup exit against the Dragons at Bolton - their poorest performance of 2018 by country mile - and hopefully now erased from the memory.

Last 10 meetings:

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)

St Helens 46, Catalans Dragons 28 (SLR22, 16/7/17)

Catalans Dragons 24, St Helens 28 (SLR5, 18/3/17)

St Helens 39, Catalans Dragons 16 (SLS8-R2, 12/8/16)

Catalans Dragons 33, St Helens 16 (SLR18, 11/6/16)

St Helens 12, Catalans Dragons 30 (SLR11, 14/4/16)

Catalans Dragons 26, St Helens 16 (SLS8-R1, 8/8/15)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 12

St Helens won 19 (includes win in 2014 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (H, 2014) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (H, 2007) (also widest margin)