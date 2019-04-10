Yates' view: Get ready for Friday night fireworks at Saints v Wolves blockbuster

The irresistible force comes face to face with the immovable object at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night and the outcome is likely to be fireworks.



Either description can be applied to the two protagonists, St Helens and Warrington, who are in an early season battle to establish themselves at the summit of Betfred Super League and currently stand neck and neck.

Saints' first defeat of 2019 at Catalans Dragons on Saturday night enabled the Wire to claim top spot, if only on a superior for and against points column, but the leadership could change again in a few days' time.

It will be a repeat of last year's semi-final play-off which the Wolves won 18-13 in front of a 12,000-strong crowd before losing in the Grand Final to Wigan Warriors.

Saints have been the dominant force in past Super League encounters -and at one stage their rivals couldn't muster a win for love nor money.

But times are changing with Warrington triumphing four times in the last 10 meeting.

Results since 2016 campaign:

St Helens 13, Warrington 18 (SLSF, 4/10/18)

Warrington 14, St Helens 34 (SLS8-R6, 22/9/18)

St Helens 14, Warrington 12 (SLR23, 26/7/18)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR5, 9/3/18)

Warrington 40, St Helens 18 (SLR13, 5/5/17)

St Helens 31, Warrington 6 (SLR6, 24/3/17)

Warrington 18, St Helens 10 (SLSF, 29/9/16)

Warrington 18, St Helens 20 (SLS8-R1, 4/8/16)

St Helens 4, Warrington 26 (SLR17, 3/6/16)

Warrington 22, St Helens 25 (SLR10, 8/4/16)



Super League summary:

St Helens won 48 (includes wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs)

Warrington won 14 (includes wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs)

2 draws

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (h, 2002 and also widest margin)

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin)