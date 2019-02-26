Yates' view: Early days but Saints, Tigers and Wolves look the real deal

It may be a little early in the season to start predicting who will win the Old Trafford Grand Final in October but Super League sponsors Betfred have now made Saints and Warrington joint favourites at 9/4 on the evidence of results so far.



Both sides made a 100 per cent start but so, too, have Castleford Tigers who are quoted at 11/2 to win at the Theatre of Dreams.

Wire and Cas are yet to lift the trophy, even though both have made the final in the last two seasons, and it could lead to a new name engraved on the trophy.

St Helens have only won once at Old Trafford this decade but early results suggest it may be a three-horse race for the title.

However, no one at the Totally Wicked Stadium is looking any further than the next match and fully aware of how they capitulated in the semi-finals of both the Challenge Cup and play-offs last year.

Wigan are 6/1 but their poor start and points deduction may leave them having to come from way back in the play-offs and the structure this year definitely favours sides finishing higher in the table.

The value certainly seems to be with the Tigers at this very early stage as they are over double the price of the other two and sit top of Super League. They have won all their games comfortably and don’t deserve to be over double the price of the two favourites .

The team finishing top gets two chances at home to make the Grand Final, while the team finishing second gets two chances also, but only one is at home.

Leeds, who have two points from four games, are next in the betting at 10/1. This may interest Rhinos fans as they have been unlucky on a couple of occasions this year.

Hull FC, who won their first game of the season on Sunday at Wigan on Sunday, are 20/1 but they may be a better bet for Wembley glory.

Salford have had a dream start to the season with three wins and they are 66/1 for the Grand Final, which is a lot higher than the 22/1 for Catalans and 33/1 for Wakefield, both of which have only one win so far this season.

Huddersfield and Hull KR, who the Red Devils beat on Sunday, are both quoted the same price as Salford at 66/1.

Warrington and Saints also head the betting to win the League Leaders' Shield at 7/4, again the Tigers look value at 5/1. It’s hard to see why they are treble the price of the two who head the market.