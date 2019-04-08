Yates' verdict: Time to regroup for the visit of the Wolves

It was like the Siege of the Alamo for 20 second-half minutes but Saints couldn't fire the decisive bullets.



Five times in succession they forced hosts Catalans Dragon to defend their line, only to discharge blanks as an eight-match unbeaten run came to a soggy end at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night in a demanding encounter which started in torrential rain and ended in bright sunshine.

At the time, the Dragons were clinging on to 12-10 lead with almost the same resistance as the French showed in defying the Germans in World War 1II and their backs-to-the-wall effort can be judged by the fact they became the first Betfred Super League team this season to restrict Saints to less than 20 points in a match.

St Helens' head coach Justin Holbrook didn't dwell on the absence of on-song half backs, Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages, due to illness and injury respectively during the post-match press conference, only saying he was proud of all his players' performances.

Neither could the contribution made by their replacements, Danny Richardson, playing his first Super League game of 2019, and teenager Jack Welsby be in any way at the heart of the defeat.

Despite being paired together at the 11th-hour, they both acquitted themselves well in trying and testing conditions which made free-flowing rugby and ball handling a work of art.

At the same time, it could be argued that the guile and speed of thought of both Lomax and Fages would have been able to unlock the water-tight French club's defensive defiance during that crucial period of second-half pressure but that is purely conjecture.

Now is the time to regroup and focus on the next fence which is as daunting as Becher's Brook - Friday's home game against fellow title hopefuls Warrington Wolves



MATCH FACTS



Catalans tries: Yaha (7 mins),Tomkins (34 mins),Gigot (75 mins).

Goals: Tomkins (3)

Saints tries: Peyroux (3 mins), Makinson (25 mins).

Goals: Coote (1).

Teams - Dragons: Sam Tomkins, Fouad Yaha, Samisoni Langi, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Tony Gigot, Matty Smith, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Sam Moa, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Remi Casty. Substitutes: Greg Bird, Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Sam Kasiano.

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jack Welsby, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley. Substitutes: Joseph Paulo, Kyle Amor, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth.

Half-time: 10-10

Full-time: 18-10

Referee Robert. Hicks

Attendance: 8,783.