Yates' verdict: Team ethics the key to Saints' red-hot form

Ruthlessly efficient, dazzling and oozing self-confidence are words which go hand-in-glove with Saints' red-hot form in the early weeks of Betfred Super Super League XXIV.



Their latest victory - a 42-12 demolition of fellow title hopefuls Castleford Tigers - stunned the Jungle crowd into almost total silence on Friday night and while the league leaders' performance could also be described as poetry in motion, it was essentially built on team ethics.

Second rower Dominique Peyroux, who scored two tries in a fixture for the first time since arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium, epitomised Saints' approach - going for the jugular from the start and battering the Tykes into submission long before the final hooter sounded.

The 30-year-old Samoan and Cook Islands international was named man of the match but such was Saints' consistency in all departments any one of his team-mates could have picked up the accolade.

Peyroux said: ''We are all working hard for each other and it is paying off. Everyone is contributing, both in training and on match days, and I hope we can make up for the disappointment we suffered towards the end of the 2018 season.''

It's going to take an Herculean performance from any rivals to topple Saints from their lofty perch but hopefully the harsh lessons learned from their defeats in the semi-final stages of both the Challenge Cup and league play-offs last year will spur them on to greater things rather than remaining a millstone around their neck.

Seven straight wins and the best record in terms of points scored and and points conceded tells its own story about a team which is better balanced than last season and benefiting from the arrival of NRL trio, Lachlan Coote, Joseph, Paulo and Kevin Naiqama.

This was rammed home most forcibly by the impressive manner in which they ripped the hosts to shreds and if Coote had not missed a number of goals, the final score line would have been more embarrassing for Daryl Powell's beleaguered outfit.

The Cas coach acknowledged Saints had been the far superior team throughout the 80 minutes, but also reckoned that the player under his wings produced their poorest display of the season.

However, the simple truth is they were only allowed to play as well as the opposition allowed and their plethora of uncharacteristic handling errors was due to being put under almost non-stop pressure from start to finish by Justin Holbrook's boys.

The harder they tried to wipe out an ever-increasing deficit, the worse they became and a match billed as a clash of the Titans turned into an unexpected one-sided romp.

MATCH FACTS

Cas tries: Shenton (59 mins), Trueman (79 mins). Goals: Rankin (2).

Saints tries: Coote (4mins) Grace (123 mins), Peyroux (34 mins and 65 mins), Taia (43 mins), McCarthy-Scarsbrook(49 mins), Percival (54 mins), Lomax (74 mins). Goals: Coote (5).

Teams - Castleford: Mata'utia; Minikin, Foster, Shenton, Eden; Trueman, Rankin; Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Moors, Massey. Interchanges: Clare, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Cook.

St Helens: Coote; Makinson. Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Fages; Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Knowles. Interchanges: Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lees, Ashworth.

Referee: James Child.

Attendance 8,042.