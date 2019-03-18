Yates' verdict: Peyroux an unsung hero for St Helens

Often the contribution Dominique Peyroux makes to the Saints' cause goes under the radar.



Skipper James Roby may be Mr Consistency in the camp but the 30-year-old former Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors player, who is currently operating in the second row, is hanging to his shirt tails in terms of consistent displays.

He was pipped at the post in the Sky TV vote for man of the match at Huddersfield on Thursday by half back Jonny Lomax, only I suspect on the one-club man's greater flair and some eye-catching moments.

Players like Peyroux ,who grabbed a second-half try at the John Smith's Stadium, don't get the kind of credit they deserve, soldiering on unheralded week-in and week-out and there are other Saints player who fall into this category, putting their bodies on the line and also picking up their fair share of bumps and bruises.

Peyroux broke an arm against Warrington Wolves in July 2018 and missed half a dozen games, including the shock Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Catalans Dragons the following weekend and significantly two more setbacks in their next three Super League outings.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: "Dom has been one of our most consistent performers since I came here and a great reward for players of his type."



MATCH FACTS:

Huddersfield Giants 12

St Helen 40

Huddersfield tries: McGillvary (14 mins), Turner (26 mins), Goals: Gaskell (2).

Saints tries: Thompson (4 mins), Knowles (24 mins), Percival (38 and 53 mins), Grace (62 mins), Peyroux (69 mins), Lomax (74 mins).

Goals: Coote (6)

Huddersfield: McIntosh; McGillvary, Turner, Senior, Uate; Gaskell, Frawley; Ikahihifo, Leeming, Ta'ai, Wardle (J.), Mellor, Lawrence. Replacements: Matagi, Roberts, Hewitt, English

St Helens: Coote; Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Fages; Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, Knowles. Replacements: Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lees, Ashworth.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 4,495.