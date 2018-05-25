Will Saints spoil Wane’s Wigan farewell?

Nothing would give Saints’ red and white army of fans more pleasure than watching their team put a damper on Shaun Wane’s final season as Wigan Warriors head coach - and that is a possibility.

So, too, is the chance of the boot being on the other foot. Both clubs have reached the quarter final stages of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup and have their sights firmly fixed on a trip to Wembley, as well as having an even money chance of lifting the League Leader’s Shield and the end-of-season Grand Final crown.

They are also due to meet at the DW Stadium in round 22 of the Betfred Super League in July by which time a clearer picture will emerge of where they stand in the honours race and whether their triple trophy hopes are still alive and kicking, or shattered for another season..

It seems to have all the makings of a fascinating finale to the season but Saints boss Justin Holbrook doesn’t feel the impending departure of his rival coach at the DW Stadium will add extra spice to any forthcoming meeting.

Holbrook said: “To be honest, I don’t think games between ourselves and Wigan, whatever the circumstances, can get any bigger than what they are now.

“There is no more incentive needed other than the fact we are playing each other.”

A tasty history-making double header is on the menu at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, June 3.

Saints entertain holders Hull FC in the quarter final of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup (kick-off 3.30pm) and this will be preceded by a mirror image tie at ladies’ level between St Helens and the Humbersiders (kick-off 12.45pm).

It will be the first game featuring the newly-formed women’s team on home turf at the Totally Wicked Stadium and people who have purchased a ticket for the men’s fixture will be admitted free with the gates opening at 12.30pm.

Tickets for the men’s clash are still available online, by calling into the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium or by telephoning 01744 455052.

Members can take advantage of discounted prices, while all current junior members can attend the game free of charge but they must pick up a voucher.