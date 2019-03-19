Will it be another points bonanza when St Helens take on Castleford?

There is never a dull moment when Saints and Castleford come face-to-face which is reflected by the numbers of points the teams have scored during their last 10 clashes.



The current total stands at 468 - and could top the 500 mark on Friday night if both repeat some of the breathtaking and try-scoring bonanzas of the past few years.

None is more vivid than the 2017 play-off semi-final at the Jungle which Castleford won 23-22 due to a golden point drop goal in extra-time from Luke Gale.

It's still talked about on both sides of the Pennines and left an indelible mark on the two coaches.

St Helens boss Justin Holbrook declared at the time: ''I feel horrible. It's hard to take at the moment.

"It was a disappointing way to lose. I couldn't be prouder of the players but the result is hurting."

His opposite number, Daryl Powell said: ''What a crazy game.''

It certainly was but while there will not be as much at stake as the do--or-die semi-final two years ago, both teams have their sights firmly fixed on two points which could prove vital at the business end of the campaign.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

St Helens 26, Castleford 0 (SLS8-R7, 28/9/18).

Castleford 18, St Helens 40 (SLR16, 24/5/18).

Castleford 18, St Helens 36 (CCR6, 12/5/18).

St Helens 46, Castleford 6 (SLR1, 2/2/18).

Castleford 23, St Helens 22 (SLSF, 28/9/17).

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R1, 3/8/17).

Castleford 16, St Helens 12 (SLR17, 4/6/17).

Castleford 53, St Helens 10 (CCR6, 13/5/17).

St Helens 26, Castleford 22 (SLR10, 17/4/17).

St Helens 40, Castleford 16 (SLS8-R5, 8/9/16).

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Castleford won 7 (includes win in 2017 play-offs).

St Helens won 43 (includes wins in 1999 and 2014 play-offs).

1 draw.

Castleford highest score: 36-22 (h, 2002). Widest margin: 35-16, h, 1997).

St Helens highest score: 72-4 (a, 2006 and also widest margin).