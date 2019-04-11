Wilkin tips former club to get the better of the Wolves

No one is better placed than Jon Wilkin to run the rule over the eagerly-awaited Saints-Warrington blockbuster at the Totally Wicked Stadium tomorrow night (Friday).



The second row forward, who spent 16 trophy-ladened seasons at St Helens, has been involved in many Super League battle royals against the Wolves - some of which went down to the wire.

Wilkin, who now players for Championship club Toronto Wolfpack, told the BBC website: ''Both sides will be heavily relying on their front rowers and for me that will decide the outcome of the contest

''My old club will also have a big incentive to play well after the disappointment of the defeat against the Catalans Dragon last week and while I may be biased, I'm tipping Saints to win.''

Justin Holbrook's outfit will also be seeking to erase the memories of their home defeat to the Wolves in the semi-final play-offs last October.

But, generally, Saints have had the upper hand against their neighbours who lost 17 Super League matches in succession at Knowsley Road between 1996 and 2010.

