Wilkin, Lomax and Thompson to sit out Castleford clash

Skipper James Roby is back in Saints’ 19-man squad to face Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday after a three-match absence through injury.

He will be joined by Kyle Amor and Louie McCarthy Scarsbrook who missed the 34-14 victory at Warrington on Saturday.

Matty Costello and Jake Spedding are also named in the squad but Jon Wilkin, Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson will sit out the fixture.

Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 22. Jake Spedding, 23. Ben Barba, 24. James Bentley, 30. Matty Costello.

Daryl Powell will choose his Castleford side from: 1. Ben Roberts, 2. Greg Minikin, 3. Jake Webster, 6. Jamie Ellis, 7. Luke Gale, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 11. Oliver Holmes, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Joe Wardle, 21. Jake Trueman, 23. Mitch Clark, 25. Will Maher, 26. James Clare, 32. Liam Watts, 34. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, 36. Peter Mata’utia.

The referee is for the clash is Scott Mikalauskas.

Tickets are on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online here.