Wilkin joins Toronto Wolfpack

Jon Wilkin is to join Toronto Wolfpack who narrowly failed to claim a place in Super League when losing the £1m game against the London Broncos.

The ex-Saints skipper, who spent the majority of his playing career at St Helens where he won every domestic honour in the sport, told the Whippets and Flat Caps podcast that he was excited about the move and feels his vast experience and leadership qualities can help the Wolfpack realise their Super League dream.

Wilkin, who will be 35 next month, said: “There were other bits but my head was turned by the city, the travel and by what they’re doing.

“I’m going there to make a difference. I’m not at my most athletic but I have a mental capacity to lead.”

The England international, who started his career at Hull KR, believes their failure to achieve promotion at the first attempt could be a blessing in disguise.

“It might just be the right thing for them,” he said. “If you go up and it’s the wrong time, if it’s too early, you’ll come back down.

“It gives them another year to really refine what they do before they hit Super League.”