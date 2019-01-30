Wigan Warriors deducted two league points for salary cap breach

Wigan Warriors have been deducted two points for the 2019 Betfred Super League season and fined £5,000, half of it suspended, after being found guilty of breaches of the salary cap in 2017 in relation to six separate payments, totalling £14,700.



The decision was made by an independent tribunal on Tuesday afternoon, chaired by His Honour Rodney Grant, with two former players as side members.

Wigan were charged with alleged breaches in late 2018, following the audit of the 2017 salary cap, in relation to a number of payments that were not declared to the RFL.

These included the payment of agents fees and a flight allowance, with the club breaching the finite salary cap when these payments were included.

They initially disputed that these payments were relevant to the salary cap, leading to the establishment of the independent tribunal.

The club then admitted prior to the tribunal that all but one of the payments should have been included in its salary cap valuation for the season.

There is a right to appeal this decision, as set out within the RFL Operational Rules.