Wigan v St Helens Good Friday derby tickets now on sale

Tickets for Saints' derby clash at champions Wigan Warriors on Good Friday (kick-off 3pm) are now on sale from the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Fans can secure their passes online, by visiting the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium or by calling 01744 455052.

Coach travel, which will leave the ground at 1:30pm, is also available to purchase with your tickets. They are priced at £9 for 2019 members and £10 for non-members.

Supporters are also asked to note that tickets for this match are now fully allocated, which is different from previous seasons.

It means fans will be given a specific seat associated to their ticket in the North Stand at the DW Stadium and are asked to be aware of this when buying for a group, as any tickets will only be placed together when purchased in the same order at the same time.

When buying online, the best available seats will be automatically selected when purchasing from the current available block.