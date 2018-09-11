Weather wrecks Rainford’s survival hopes

Rainford’s hopes of avoiding relegation were shattered when the entire Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division programme was washed out by the weather on Saturday with every club picking up just five points.

It means that the village club will remain one rung from the bottom of the table whatever the outcome of their final match of the season against Colwyn Bay at the Jubilee Recreation Ground on Saturday and will join Highfield in the first division next year.

It has been a disappointing 2018 for Dave Snellgrove’s boys but not the first time in recent years they have suffered demotion and will no doubt be seeking to strengthen their ranks in the near future.

Rainhill, who look likely to end the campaign in a creditable mid-table spot, are away to Ormskirk in their final fixture, while in division one Newton-le-Willows travel to Wigan free of relegation fears.

Sutton bring down the curtain on their second division programme with a trip to Caldy while neighbours St Helens Town entertain table-topping Northop Hall.

There is also a battle royal for the title in the second division 2nd X1s competition where leaders Sutton top the table with 352 points - just six more than Wavertree.

The New Street boys complete their fixtures with a home game against Alder while St Helens Town visit Wavertree and with the right result will hand the title to their neighbours.

Other fixtures involving local second teams include: Newton-le-Willows v Maghull, Rainhill v Rainford.

Newton-le-Willows are to host the Embee Trophy finals day on Saturday, September 22.

Four 3rd X1s will be bidding for silverware in the limited over competition which is expected to produce some exciting cricket.

Draw: South Liverpool v Ormskirk (10am start), Newton-le-Willows v Wallasey (12.45pm). Both semi-finals will be 16 overs per side and the final 20.