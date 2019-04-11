Watch Thatto Heath's Challenge Cup clash against Dewsbury for just £5

Admission prices for Thatto Heath's most prestigious Rugby League match in their history have been capped at £5.



The Crusaders, who are the only amateur side left in the Coral Challenge Cup, take on Championship outfit Dewsbury in round five at Crusader Park on Sunday, 3pm kick-off.

The St Helens club have capped entrance fees at just £5 for adults and £2 for concessions, just like they did in their win over semi-professional club North Wales Crusaders in round four.

Crusaders' chairman Mike Denning told the club website: “In discussions with Dewsbury Rams, we have been agreeing entry fees for round five among other operational matters.

“Quite understandably, a Championship side playing against a community club have greater expenses with semi-professional players.

“As a club, we have taken the view that we want to reward our loyal fans for all of their support and have agreed a financial arrangement with Dewsbury Rams to enable us to fix the entrance fees at £5 and £2 as per the last round.

“We hope that in doing this it will encourage more rugby fans across the town to attend this historic game and give Thatto Heath Crusaders all of your support.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to Crusader Park on Sunday.”