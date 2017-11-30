Walmsley’s tall tale for final preparation

Alex Walmsley may have endured some hair-raising moments on the rugby field, but nothing to compare with abseiling down the Sky Tower - the biggest structure of its kind in Auckland, New Zealand.

Along with England Rugby League team-mates, Elliott Whitehead, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess, Chris Heighington and Ben Currie, the St Helens prop prepared for the World Cup semi-final clash against Tongan with a bit of light-hearted fun - and something to take their minds off the task awaiting them in the nearby Mount Smart Stadium a few days later.

Walmsley said of his stomach-churning experience: “It was awful but also a great experience.

“I was pretty nervous and don’t feel any better now it’s over.

“I’m terrified of heights but you don’t get too many opportunities in life to do something like that and it also gave me a great view of the city.”

Like his international colleagues, he lives to tell the tale!