Veteran George recalls his playing days

Rugby veteran George Williams has been inspiring young players with stories from his playing days in the 1940s.

The 85-year-old founding player for West Park St Helens RFC recalled his time on the field both during and after the Second World War.

George’s team was formerly established in 1947, but previous matches had been played under the title “Catholic Grammar School Old Boys”.

Having played rugby since the age of six at St Theresa’s Primary School in St Helens, he then joined his high school team at West Park Grammar School from 1944 to 1949, which became West Park St Helens RFC.

He said: “I do remember being second row in the scrum and having a go at all positions. I even scored a few tries.”

He was speaking to the young Widnes Vikings players at the club’s Chemics Café, which is held at the Select Security Stadium, in Widnes, once a month.

It was established by the Vikings and Community Integrated Care specifically to help those living with dementia get out and socialise.

Now living at Aaron Grange Care Home in Huyton, George regularly visits the café with fellow residents and staff.

George was joined on his visit to the Chemics Café by fellow resident Robert Lewis, 80.

They also met children from the Holy Family Catholic Primary School, in Cronton, who played sports-related games with the elderly residents.

The pair were then treated to a pub lunch and a pint by the care home staff before returning to Huyton.

Clare Richards, home manager at Aaron Grange Care Home, said: “The Chemics Café has been brilliant for our residents to go out and talk to people of all generations about their shared interests.

“George was a keen rugby player during his school days and he lit up when he talked to the Widnes Vikings under 19s about his time on the field.

“Both he and Robert had a lovely day out, finished with a trip to the pub, before returning to the home and telling their friends all about it.

“We’d like to thank the Vikings for hosting the café and I’m sure we’ll be along to another very soon.”