Twin baby joy for Saints forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

Saints forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is celebrating the birth of two new bundles of joy.



In an Instagram Post Louie said: "Welcome to the world my first baby girl Nancy Kathleen Rose 4lb 11oz and my third baby boy Cassidy James 6lb Born on Friday 12th April at 5:41 and 5:44 am.

"Both babies are doing well, and I’m so proud of @jessmcscars for everything she’s been through these last 8 months."

Louie celebrated the birth by claiming a crucial try in Friday's victory over Warrington in their top of the table clash at the Totally Wicked stadium.