TV cup date for Saints

Saints’ blockbusting Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Castleford Tigers is one of four matches which will be screened live by TV on May 10,11,12 and 13.

The War of the Roses clash - a repeat of last year’s showdown which the Tykes won 53-10 - will be staged at the Jungle on the Saturday and shown live on BBC 1 with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Television coverage starts on the Thursday night when Betfred Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers entertain trophy holders Hull FC in front of the Sky cameras (kick-off 7.35pm) and 24 hours later the satellite station will feature the clash of Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 7.35pm).

The Warrington Wolves-Toronto clash at the Halliwell-Jones on the Sunday (kick-off 3.30pm) will be screened by BBC 2 and completes the four-day TV coverage of the sixth round ties.

Other matches are: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons v Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

The quarter final draw will be conducted live on BBC Sport at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the completion of the Warrington Wolves v Toronto Wolfpack fixture.