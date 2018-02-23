Travel sickness not responsible for defeat - Wane

Shaun Wane insisted Wigan Warriors' globe-trotting didn't contribute to their first defeat of the Super League season

But Wane put their poor performance down to a bad day at the office rather than jet-lag.

They only arrived back in England on Monday but asked was the travel a factor, the Warriors boss said: "Definitely not.

"It had nothing to do with that at all - we just weren't good enough.

"Warrington started with energy and finished their sets far better than us. They had a lot of energy which took some juice out of us.

"We didn't have good shape, our kicks didn't put them under pressure.

"I think they might be disappointed with the score at half-time, given the possession they had."

Warrington held an 8-0 lead at the break and doubled their advantage before tries in the final quarter, from Liam Marshall and Tony Clubb, flattered the scoreline.

"Two tries a piece, 16-10... I thought it was a false score. I thought they were better than that," admitted Wane.

"They were better than six points better than us."

But he criticised his players for failing to adapt to Ben Thaler's control of the ruck.

"We got butchered on the floor," he said. "I'm not blaming him, at all, but the fact is - if you count it, from contact to play-the-ball...

"The speeds were different, and that's our fault. We always get that when he referees. We've had that in the past, and so we need to be smarter and (adapt) to it.

"They were better in many departments, and on the floor was one major one."

Wolves coach Steve Price echoed Wane's assessment.

"The scoreline wasn't a reflection of the game, especially in the first-half," said the Aussie.

"Wigan are a quality team and it's good to come away with the result."

Price said Ben Currie will have a scan on a knee problem after leaving the game in the first-half, and hoped it wasn't "a major concern" - the England forward was sidelined for most of last year with a serious injury on the same knee. Kevin Brown didn't finish the game either due to a head knock.

Wane reported no injury concerns ahead of next Friday's game against Widnes - their first at the DW Stadium since last September.