UEFA Youth League football is back at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Liverpool U19s will host Red Star Belgrade as part of their UEFA Youth League campaign.

Having already beaten Paris Saint Germain 5-2 back in September, the Reds next match up is on Wednesday, October 24, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets are priced at just £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Fans can get their tickets via the stadium ticket office or call 01744 455052.

Tickets are also available online.