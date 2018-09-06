Thompson ready to ‘right some wrongs’ against Dragons

Hooker Aaron Smith is the only change to Saints’ 19-man squad for Saturday’s trip to face the Catalans Dragons.

The 21-year-old replaces Aussie centre Ryan Morgan who suffered concussion in Friday’s blood-and-thunder derby against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs this year and Saints’ prop Luke Thompson is expecting a tough battle against a Dragons’ side which includes 15 of the Challenge Cup winning side in their initial squad.

Thompson said: “They have a very good pack who like going down the middle and we will have to be fully focused if we are to pick up both points.

“It’s always tough going to the Stade Gilbert Brutus but we won there earlier this season and if we approach the game in a similar manner we will not go too far wrong.”

He added: “We will be fully prepared, as we always are, and will try to correct the wrongs from the Wigan match.

“It was a disappointing night for the players, staff and fans but we will take defeat as a learning curve and crack on.”

Teams - Saints: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba, 25. Aaron Smith, 30. Matty Costello.

Dragons: David Mead, 4. Brayden Wiliame, 6. Samisoni Langi, 8. Rémi Casty, 10. Sam Moa, 13. Greg Bird, 14. Julian Bousquet, 15. Mikael Simon, 16. Vincent Duport, 17. Jason Baitieri, 19. Michael McIlorum, 20. Lewis Tierney, 21. Benjamin Jullien, 22. Lucas Albert, 24. Alrix Da Costa, 31. Tony Gigot, 32. Mickael Goudemand, 33. Josh Drinkwater, 34. Kenny Edwards.

Last 10 meetings :Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Catalans Dragons 12, St Helens 21 (SLR2, 10/2/18)

St Helens 46, Catalans Dragons 28 (SLR22, 16/7/17)

Catalans Dragons 24, St Helens 28 (SLR5, 18/3/17)

St Helens 39, Catalans Dragons 16 (SLS8-R2, 12/8/16)

Catalans Dragons 33, St Helens 16 (SLR18, 11/6/16)

St Helens 12, Catalans Dragons 30 (SLR11, 14/4/16)

Catalans Dragons 26, St Helens 16 (SLS8-R1, 8/8/15)

Catalans Dragons 33, St Helens 26 (SLR14, 9/5/15)