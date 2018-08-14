Thompson facing one match ban

Luke Thompson is set to miss Thursday night’s Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

The prop forward has been handed a one-match penalty notice by the RFL Review Panel after the powers-that-be implemented a rarely used Grade B offence of ‘Other Contrary Behaviour ‘ following an incident in Saints’ home match against Huddersfield Giants on Friday,

It stemmed from his actions after scoring one or Saints’ tries when he tossed the ball away and it struck one of the in-goal judges.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said yesterday afternoon (Monday) that the club had yet to decide whether to contest the decision, or accept the verdict, which will mean Thompson missing his first game of an outstanding season.