Luke Thompson has been rewarded for an outstanding season at St Helens by his inclusion in the 17-man squad England coach Wayne Bennett has named for tomorrow’s international against France at Leigh Sporting Village.

The prop, who swept the board at the Saints’ awards night recently and will be making his international debut, is expected to start on the bench.

Team-mate Mark Percival, who scored 24 tries this season in the centre role, will feature in the starting 13.